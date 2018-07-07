POQUOSON COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) -- Four people were charged after a police pursuit Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., Poquoson police officers responded to Charles Parish Drive for a report of a possible stolen vehicle, a Facebook post said.

While checking the area, a grey SUV matching the description was seen, along with four other vehicles leaving the area south on Wythe Creek Road.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicles on Victory Boulevard but four of the vehicles turned onto City Hall Avenue — three of which crashed. The occupants fled on foot.

One of the vehicles was the SUV that had been reported stolen.

The fourth vehicle turned around and attempted to exit City Hall Avenue onto Victory Boulevard and hit two Poquoson police vehicles. No officers were injured.

The vehicle continued to elude officers until it came to the end of Robert Bruce Road, where the occupants fled on foot.

The fifth vehicle was a yellow Chevrolet Corvette, which was later reported stolen.

Four suspects were charged in connection with this incident. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501.

