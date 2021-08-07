Four people injured following shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

Norfolk police say they were in the area when shots were fired in the 700 block of Granby Street. One person has life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives say four people were left hurt early Saturday, after a shooting took place in the Downtown Norfolk area.

Norfolk police said they were in the area on Aug. 7, when gunshots were fired in the 700 block of Granby Street around 2:15 a.m.

According to officers, they were able to find a crime scene when they arrived but were unable to find any of the people who were shot.

Police were then notified that four males of unknown age went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot injuries. One person has life-threatening injuries. The other three are expected to be okay -- their injuries were non-life-threatening.