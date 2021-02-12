Four shot outside nightclub in Virginia

Man fired into a crowd outside The Palace nightclub in Woodbridge, Va., early Sunday morning, hitting three security guards and a bystander.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Four people were shot outside The Palace nightclub in Woodbridge, Va., early Sunday morning following a verbal argument inside the club, according to Prince William County police.

Police were already patrolling the area near The Palace, 13989 Jefferson Davis Hwy., when they were alerted to shots fired in the area around 2:15 a.m.

Police said that when they responded, they discovered three male security guards, ages 26, 33 and 45 years old, and a 28-year-old woman inside the nightclub who had been hit or grazed by gunfire.

According to police, the verbal argument escalated outside the club to the parking lot, where the suspect got a firearm and fired into the crowd, hitting the four people. They were taken to a nearby hospital and all of their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

After the shooting, the suspected shooter drove off in a dark color sedan before officers arrived. Police found several shell casings in the parking lot.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or the argument inside the club prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, of unknown age, 5’3”to 5’8” with a thin build, tan complexion, clean shaven face, a tattoo below his right eye and short black hair

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark-colored jeans and white shoes.