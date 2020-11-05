Four stabbed, including two police officers, in Suffolk

Police were undertaking an emergency custody call Sunday night when the adult subject pulled out a knife and stabbed two police officers and two other people.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two police officers and two other adults were stabbed in Suffolk last night during an emergency custody call.

According to a release from the police department, officers arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Ashford Drive around 9:30 p.m. They talked to several people at the scene before they got to the adult male subject of the emergency custody order.

Police said that's when he pulled out a knife and stabbed four people - two of them, police officers.

The victims, all in serious condition, were treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and then taken to a local hospital.

By Monday morning, three of the stabbing victims had been released from the hospital. One officer was still in serious condition.

The stabbing suspect was taken into custody, and police have issued warrants against him.