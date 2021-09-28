Franklin High School student arrested for social media threats

A student was arrested for allegedly making threats against Franklin High School. The arrest comes days after another student brought a gun to the school.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Editor's note: the above video originally aired September 24, 2021.

Police say a student at Franklin High School has been arrested after making threats last week through social media.

The Franklin Police Department said it received numerous calls about threats made online toward Franklin High School on Sept. 22 and 23. The threats were among many made against schools across the area following a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Following an investigation, on Sept. 27 police said they arrested a 17-year-old student, who was charged with one count of threat by writing or electronic message to kill or do harm.

The teen was taken to the Chesapeake Juvenile Service detention facility.

The arrest comes days after another Franklin High School student was arrested. A 16-year-old was charged on Sept. 23 for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

No one was hurt in either incident.