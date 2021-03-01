59-year-old man arrested on child porn, aggravated sexual battery charges in Franklin

The Franklin man accused of sexual battery and possession of child porn was arrested at his home in the 1300 block of Clay street.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A man from Franklin is facing charges after information from an uninvolved incident resulted in police conducting a separate investigation.

The Franklin Police Department said 59-year-old Robert Leroy Hobbs was arrested Saturday, Jan. 2 at his home in the 300 block of Clay Street, after being accused of aggravated sexual battery and possession of child pornography.

Officers said they were working on another incident that Saturday morning when they uncovered information that led to the investigation of Hobbs.

Leading up to Hobb's arrest, police went to his home to conduct a search as part of the investigation.