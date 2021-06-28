38-year-old Franklin man charged after domestic disturbance leaves woman, child injured

When police arrived at the scene, the woman had suffered knife wounds to her hand and face.

FRANKLIN, Va. — 38-year-old Thomas Warren has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, assault and battery against a family or household member, and cruelty and injuries to children following an incident Saturday.

Around 12:26 p.m., Franklin Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Center Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and child in the residence who had been injured. The woman had suffered knife wounds to her hand and face, and the child had abrasions on their arm and elbow.

The woman and child were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.

Warren had fled the scene in a work vehicle, which he wasn't authorized to use, prior to the officers' arrival on the scene.