FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin Police say it is investigating two separate incidents on Friday.

Police received a call of an armed robbery around 3:42 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Street.

Two suspects entered a business armed with weapons and demanded money, police say. They ran from the business.

Almost an hour later, a call came in of a breaking and entering in the 400 block of Second Avenue.