Franklin police investigating fight, shooting at bowling alley

The incident began around 12:55 a.m. Sunday when officers were at the Franklin Bowling Alley. Police said a large event was being held there.

More than 200 people were at the bowling alley, police said. Officers were looking for a wanted person, and when they were taking him to the police station they received reports of gunshots fire at the bowling alley.

Police said a fight broke inside the building and then ended in the parking lot. That's when gunshots were fired.

Officers arrived but the individuals left the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. No one was injured. There was minor damage to the property.