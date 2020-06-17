Franklin police officer charged with strangulation, sexual battery

Someone called the Southampton County Sheriff's saying that Officer Michael Greenwell, Jr. committed a crime while he was off duty.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A Franklin police officer was charged with a sex crime following an alleged incident that took place last week while he was off duty.

Micheal Greenwell Jr., 39, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor sexual battery.

The investigation into Greenwell started when the Southampton County Sheriff's Office got a call from the alleged victim on Sunday who claimed that Greenwell committed a crime while he was off duty on June 12.

Sheriff Josh Wyche called the Franklin Police Chief to let him know about the investigation into the allegation. That's when the police department took it upon themselves to start their own investigation and subsequently placed Greenwell on administrative leave without pay.

After Greenwell was charged, the Southampton County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Cooke recused his office from prosecuting the case.

Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Nancy Parr will handle the case instead as a special prosecutor.

Greenwell is currently being held with no bond.