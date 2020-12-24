Franklin Police searching for child sexual battery suspect

Lavale Vinyard is now wanted for aggravated sexual battery, prostitution, and indecent liberties with children.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly touched children inappropriately.

Authorities say they received a complaint on the afternoon of December 18 about an adult touching a child inappropriately in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street.

Following an investigation, police determined there were two underage victims and identified 35-year-old Lavale Vinyard of Franklin as a suspect.

Vinyard is now wanted for aggravated sexual battery, prostitution, and indecent liberties with children.