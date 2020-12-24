Franklin Police searching for child sexual battery suspect

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly touched children inappropriately.
Authorities say they received a complaint on the afternoon of December 18 about an adult touching a child inappropriately in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street.
Following an investigation, police determined there were two underage victims and identified 35-year-old Lavale Vinyard of Franklin as a suspect.
Vinyard is now wanted for aggravated sexual battery, prostitution, and indecent liberties with children.
If you have any information or know where Vinyard might be, you're asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.