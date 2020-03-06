Franklin teacher charged with possession, distribution of child porn

Southampton County detectives arrested Franklin Public School teacher Shawn Everett Denne, 48, yesterday. He faces 23 charges related to child pornography.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Southampton County detectives arrested Franklin Public School teacher Shawn Everett Denne, 48, yesterday.

He was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in mid-May, according to a release from the Southampton Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Southern Internet Crimes against Children Task Force partnered with Southampton investigators to collect "electronic evidence" from Denne's Courtland home on June 2.

The Southampton Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing, and Denne, from the 27000 block of Flaggy Run Road, could face more charges related to underage pornography.

He is being held in the Southampton County Jail without bond.

A release from Franklin City Public Schools said when school leaders learned about the charges, Denne was immediately suspended.

"We do not currently have any information to indicate that any FCPS students were involved in this individual's alleged illegal activities," wrote a spokesperson for the school system. "The safety and wellbeing of our students and our community are our top priority."