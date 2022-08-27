A drunk driver who rammed cop cars, a high speed motorcycle chase and a man hit and killed on the highway: a busy night for VSP

The Virginia State Police had their hands full Friday night with an unruly motorcycle rider, a pedestrian hit on the highway and a drunk driving fiasco.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police had a long night Friday in Hampton Roads. Among the incidents they dealt with were a motorcyclist who drunkenly crashed into a family's SUV, a pedestrian hit and killed by a car on I-64 and a drunk driver who hit three VSP cars, the agency said.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, a trooper heading west on I-64 was passed by a speeding Harley Davidson in York County.

According to the police, The trooper tried to keep up with the motorcycle, but it began pulling away and driving over 90 mph.

The trooper tried to pull over the bike, but the rider kept going. That's when the rider crashed into the back of a 2018 Nissan SUV driven by an adult with two child passengers.

Police identified the rider of the motorcycle as 34-year-old Quentin Andre' Huggins.

Huggins was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

The people in the SUV were checked out by paramedics, but they complained of no injuries.

Police said, Huggins displayed signs of intoxication and was driving on a revoked operators license. Huggins was not charged at the scene, but the trooper will present the case to the Commonwealth Attorney and seek charges at a later date.

About an hour later, in Ivor, troopers saw a 2005 Hyundai Sante Fe speeding in a 25 mph zone. The car was also passing other vehicles on a solid white line, police said.

The driver would not pull over for troopers.

A running roadblock was initiated with the assistance of other troopers but was unsuccessful.

While evading the running road block which troopers tried multiple times, the suspect hit three of the responding troopers' cars, police said.

The chase ended when 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Boeving pulled into his driveway and was arrested without any issues.

Police said Boeving was charged with driving under the influence, no license, reckless driving and felony elude.

Then, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper noticed stopped traffic in the HOV lane on I-64 in Norfolk.

After looking into the situation, the trooper found that a car had hit a person in the enclosed HOV system that was open to westbound traffic.

Initial investigations revealed that a 75-year-old man walked out in front of a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUV.

The man was killed on impact, but the driver was unharmed.

Police were working when the release with this information was sent out to contact the man's family.