NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A somber afternoon at King-Lincoln Park where friends and family of Luis Zambrana gathered to remember a life ended too soon.

It’s been nearly a week since police said Elijah Armstrong shot and killed Zambrana at a Newport News gas station.

Family and friends described him as goofy, lighthearted, and a person who always made people smile.

RELATED: Man arrested for murder at Exxon in Newport News, deadly shooting near Phoebus High School

Zambrana attended Norfolk State University where he majored in Theatre.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16.

Police said surveillance video showed Zambrana standing in line when Armstrong walked up and shot him twice.

That same day, police said Armstrong then went on to kill Uber driver Lamar French.

Armstrong was French’s passenger in the ride-share.

Armstrong shot French, and left him to die in a parking lot at Phoebus High School.

Loved ones of Zambrana said he’ll be sorely missed.

RELATED: 89-year-old woman robbed of $5,000 she saved to pay for late husband's headstone