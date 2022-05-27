1 shot on Fruitwood Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in Hampton Friday night.
According to emergency dispatchers, the incidents happened in the 1700 block of Fruitwood Drive, right near West Mercury Boulevard. Dispatch said it happened just after 9:30 p.m.
According to the Hampton Police Division, officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.
Police said the investigation showed the man was shot outside of an apartment. The motive and circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.