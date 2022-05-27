1 shot on Fruitwood Drive in Hampton

According to the Hampton Police Division, one victim is hurt but is expected to survive.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in Hampton Friday night.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incidents happened in the 1700 block of Fruitwood Drive, right near West Mercury Boulevard. Dispatch said it happened just after 9:30 p.m.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police said the investigation showed the man was shot outside of an apartment. The motive and circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.