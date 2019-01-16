HAMPTON, Va. — Maryland State Police apprehended a man Tuesday in Hampton accused of shooting at troopers during a traffic stop in Dorchester County, U.S. Marshal officials said.

Isaiah Peppers, 20, of Magnolia, Delaware, was arrested in Hampton by Maryland State Apprehension Team.

Peppers is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony violent crime, eluding uniformed police by failing to stop, and other criminal and traffic related charges, officials said in a news release.

Around midnight Jan. 11, Maryland State Police troopers attempted to pull over Peppers for a speeding violation off Route 392 in Dorchester County.

Peppers didn't stop and police continued to pursue him until he reportedly fired several gun shots outside the driver's side window.

The gun shots hit a trooper's Ford Explorer.

Officials said troopers did not shoot back at any time during the incident. No one was injured.

Police believe Peppers was the only driver and occupant in the 2002 Oldsmobile Alero used during the incident.

Peppers was taken to the Hampton Police Department for processing, where he will be arraigned. Maryland State Police will seek to extradite Peppers back to Maryland for an initial appearance hearing before a court commissioner.

