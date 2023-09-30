Gang member accused of shooting, killing man outside Norfolk home gets 21 years in prison

Diandre Moss, 36, was sentenced to in prison after a grand jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Blood gang member was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for shooting and killing a man outside his house in the Ocean View neighborhood in 2019, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Diandre Moss, 36, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after a Norfolk jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder charges.

During the afternoon of July 25, 2019, Moss approached his neighbor and 40-year-old Eric Brant and insisted Brant come talk to him across the street. According to officials, Moss became hostile toward Brant and went inside his home to retrieve a gun. Upon returning, prosecutors say Moss began punching Brant and eventually shot Brant in his side.

Brant's friends attempted to drive him to a hospital, but paramedics arrived and took him in an ambulance. Despite their efforts, Brant suffered fatal internal injuries and died.

Bystanders told investigators they saw Moss tuck the gun into his waistband before fleeing the area. He was found the following day in Williamsburg and brought into custody.