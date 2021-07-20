Gang member gets 30 years in prison for boy's stabbing death

A gang member is facing 30 years in federal prison in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy at a home in Maryland.

GREENBELT, Md. — A gang member has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times at a Maryland home before his body was set on fire.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis handed down the sentence Tuesday to 20-year-old Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores of Annandale, Virginia.

The judge also ordered the defendant to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.