US Marshals offer reward for wanted gang member with ties to Hampton Roads

Brian Askew is wanted by authorities in Chesapeake and Norfolk, as well as Virginia State Police, for several violent incidents, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 35-year-old man with ties to Hampton Roads is wanted in connection with several alleged violent incidents, many of which involved guns.

Brian Lamar Askew, 35, is a documented member of the Bloods gang and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.

The U.S. Marshals said he's wanted by authorities in Chesapeake and Norfolk, as well as Virginia State Police. Anyone who has information leading to Askew's arrest can get a reward of up to $1,500.

Askew is wanted by the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office for a charge of malicious wounding that happened on February 14.

The Norfolk Police Department also charged him with aggravated assault, brandishing a firearm, assault, and battery for several incidents in April and May.

Lastly, VSP charged him with two counts of hit and run, firing from a moving vehicle, firing into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is related to an incident that happened on June 7.

Askew is described as being around six feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has several tattoos on his neck and face, along with a distinct mark next to his left eye.