NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Thursday to 24 years in prison for his role in robbing grocery stores in Hampton Roads.

Court documents said 20-year-old Darrius Heuser-Whitaker is a member of the Virginia Beach-based “line” of the Bloods street gang. He was one of two masked men who robbed a Virginia Beach Food Lion grocery store and attempted to rob a Harris Teeter grocery store in Virginia Beach.

During the robberies, Heuser-Whitaker pushed a semi-automatic handgun into the backs of the store managers while demanding money from the stores’ safes.

RELATED: Five plead guilty to violent grocery store robberies in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

Court documents said Heuser-Whitaker and his nine co-conspirators worked in at least six-man teams for each robbery, which included inside and outside look-outs, getaway drivers, and two gunmen. The robbery crew used police scanners to monitor law enforcement activity and earpieces to communicate with one another. The gunmen were in and out of the stores within minutes.

RELATED: Nine indicted for violent grocery store robbery sprees in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

19-year-old Darrius Anthony Heuser-Whitaker was arrested Thursday night in Virginia Beach, the FBI Norfolk office said.

In the final attempted robbery at the Harris Teeter store, the other masked gunman, Devonta Doyle, shot the manager after he was unable to open the safe.

Heuser-Whitaker, Doyle, and others fled the scene and threw their shoes out of their getaway car in an area near Regent University. The FBI and Virginia Beach Police Department located the shoes and submitted them for DNA analysis, which tied one of the shoes to Heuser-Whitaker. Investigators were able to link most of the co-conspirators to a group of friends who attended Tallwood High School and lived in the College Park neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Heuser-Whitaker was convicted on all counts after a jury trial in July 2019, and he is the next-to-last defendant to be sentenced in the case.

He and the co-conspirators who were sentenced earlier this year have received a combined 120 years in prison for their roles in the crimes.

Others involved:

Trevor Tisdale- Getaway driver at two robberies, 100 months in prison

Quayshawn Davidson- Gunman at one robbery (brandished), 108 months in prison

Keonte Yorkshire-Outside lookout at two robberies; inside lookout at one robbery, 150 months in prison

Brandon Tisdale-Participated in all three robberies; outside lookout and getaway driver, 154 months in prison

Devonta Doyle-Participated in all three robberies; gunman at two robberies; discharged weapon at last robbery, 212 months in prison

Cato Battle-Participated in two robberies; gunman at one robbery, 115 months in prison

Monica Perkins-Inside lookout at one robbery, 108 months in prison

Willey Brooks-Supervisory role; inside lookout at one robbery, 216 months in prison