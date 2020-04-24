Gang member sought by U.S. Marshals for illegal firearms activity

Akail Allen is considered armed and dangerous.

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Marshals are reaching out to the public to help them track down a gang member who is wanted on several firearms charges.

Authorities say Akail Allen, 20, is wanted on multiple charges related to several incidents around Hampton Roads over the past couple of weeks.

Allen is reportedly a member of the Gotti Gang and is said to live in either Portsmouth or Norfolk.

He is known by the aliases of “Tinkman,” “Tink,” or “Slick" and is also known to drive stolen vehicles and carry a firearm. Allen is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Allen faces felony charges in two different cities in Hampton Roads.

Norfolk Police have issued warrants for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

Newport News Police also has warrants out for robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.