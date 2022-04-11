Man seriously injured in Newport News shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Garden Drive at around 8:15 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Newport News Monday night.

At the scene, officers with the Newport News Police Dept. found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with an injury that police say is life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time.