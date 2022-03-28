Weekend shooting leaves 2 injured; Norfolk man charged

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue Friday night.

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people injured last week.

On Friday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The mother of one of the victims, Brandon Hall, spoke about the incident with 13News Now here.

Investigators charged 34-year-old Sean P. Knight, of Norfolk, with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.