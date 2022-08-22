Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court

State police arrested Gary Morton Saturday morning on traffic charges in Chesapeake. He also faces second-degree murder and gun charges in Norfolk.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:

possession of firearm by a convicted felon

disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop

first offense DWI

failing to obey a highway marker

reckless driving

driving without a license

refusal of breath test

drinking while operating a vehicle

He also faces second-degree murder and gun charges in Norfolk. It comes after police found Marie Covington unresponsive on Galt Street and pronounced her dead.

According to newly filed paperwork, a Virginia State Police trooper tried stopping Morton for failing to maintain a lane on Greenbrier Parkway around 3:15 am Saturday. Officials said he drove a 2016 Ford SUV and entered I-64 West toward Norfolk.

Documents state Morton failed to stop and traveled over 115 mph before taking Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk. A trooper said the SUV stopped at a junkyard parking lot in Norfolk and Morton got out of the car and ran away.

The trooper noticed Morton hop a fence to Pennington Road and later detained him around 3:45 am. Investigators said they found two semi-automatic pistols in the car, but documents said Morton doesn’t have a concealed carry permit. He is also a convicted felon.

Detectives say they also found an open bottle of alcohol in the car and noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Morton's breath. State police said Morton refused to give a sample of his breath for a sobriety test.