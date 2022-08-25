Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman pleads not guilty

Gary Morton pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. He also asked for a court-appointed attorney.

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of murdering a woman last week appeared before a Norfolk judge on Thursday.

Gary Morton, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. He also asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Morton is set to appear in court again on October 19.

He's accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington, who went missing from Virginia Beach on the night of Wednesday, August 17. An Ashanti Alert was eventually issued, but her body was found in Norfolk over the weekend.