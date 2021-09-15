Gates County man arrested, charged with sex crimes against 10 children

The Gates County Sheriff's Office and NC State Bureau of Investigations arrested Anthony Harris after searching his properties on Mallory Buck Rd. and Drum Hill Rd.

GATES, N.C. — A team of investigators arrested a man in Gates County, North Carolina, who is suspected of sex crimes against children.

The Gates County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations arrested Anthony Harris after searching his properties on Mallory Buck Road and Drum Hill Road on Sept. 9.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said he's suspected of crimes against 10 girls.

The post didn't share the ages of those children, or say when the crimes happened.

Harris was arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond.

"The Sheriff's Office and SBI agents performed a great deal of surveillance and intelligence gathering to include interviews to ensure this operation was a success," the spokesperson wrote.