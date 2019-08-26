HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Kathleen middle school teacher was arrested Thursday for child molestation, according to Houston County Jail records.

Director of Community and School Affairs for Houston County Beth McLaughlin says Jeffrey Holliday, who worked with the district since 2007, resigned Thursday for personal reasons.

She confirmed he did work as a physical education teacher at Mossy Creek Middle School, but would not comment on whether he was under investigation at the school.

Captain Randall Banks with Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Holliday is charged with one count of child molestation, and the allegations are unrelated to his employment.

Banks says the investigations started around August 2, a day after the sheriff's office received a referral from the Division of Family and Children Services, according to an incident report.

The incident report also says the victim was a girl, and it allegedly happened at Holliday's home in Perry.

A booking sheet from the sheriff's office says the date of the offense was allegedly July 31, 2016.

Holliday was released Friday on a $15,000 bond, and McLaughlin says parents were not notified of the arrest.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.