Businessman pleads guilty to mail fraud in bribing of ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe

A businessman accused of being involved in an illicit quid pro quo relationship with the former sheriff of Norfolk has pleaded guilty in federal court to mail fraud.

Prosecutors said that for more than a decade, Gerard Boyle, the founder and CEO of Correct Care Solutions, provided then-Sheriff Bob McCabe with cash, travel, campaign contributions, and other bribes in exchange for the Norfolk Sheriff's Office to show favor to Correct Care Solutions.

That organization was vying to provide medical services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

In August, a jury convicted McCabe on 11 counts of bribery and public corruption-related charges.

On Thursday, Boyle pleaded guilty to committing mail fraud as part of his actions in providing money and other goods to McCabe.

McCabe is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2022, while Boyle's sentencing is set a month later on Feb. 25.