Norfolk Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving HRT bus in Ghent

Norfolk police said an HRT bus was hit in the 1600 block of Colonial Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The driver who hit the bus fled the scene.

Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a Hampton Roads Transit bus in the Ghent section of Norfolk on Tuesday.

Norfolk police said they got a call around 12:30 p.m. about an HRT bus that was hit by another vehicle in the 1600 block of Colonial Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle had already left.

Police said there were no reported injuries from the crash at this time. However, the bus did sustain minor damage from the incident.