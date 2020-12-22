Girl, man hospitalized after being shot near Portsmouth Blvd

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are seeking answers after a report came in of a man and girl who walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit Detectives said it received a call from the Emergency Communication Center on Tuesday, Dec. 22 around 2:25 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.
Officers said after they received the first call, a report came in from a nearby hospital of the two victims as walk-ins.
Detectives said the shooting left a girl and a man injured with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Police are investigating this incident at this time and are asking anyone who has information to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP