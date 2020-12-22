Girl, man hospitalized after being shot near Portsmouth Blvd

Portsmouth police are seeking answers and said the two victims were reported as walk-ins at a nearby hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are seeking answers after a report came in of a man and girl who walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit Detectives said it received a call from the Emergency Communication Center on Tuesday, Dec. 22 around 2:25 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.

Officers said after they received the first call, a report came in from a nearby hospital of the two victims as walk-ins.

Detectives said the shooting left a girl and a man injured with gunshot wounds to the upper body.