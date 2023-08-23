Girl shot on Edwards Street in Portsmouth, police say

According to police, the victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital to be treated.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a girl hurt early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near the 600 block of Edwards Street shortly after 12:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital to be treated. Police didn't identify the victim's age but said she was a juvenile female.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting or if there were any suspects.