Girl shot on Edwards Street in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a girl hurt early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened near the 600 block of Edwards Street shortly after 12:45 a.m.
According to police, the victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital to be treated. Police didn't identify the victim's age but said she was a juvenile female.
Police didn't say what led to the shooting or if there were any suspects.
Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to the police at 757-393-8536 or submit a tip to the Crime Line by calling 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips to submit a tip online.