PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A girl was shot at a Portsmouth apartment complex, police said Friday morning.

The shooting was at London Oaks Apartments, which is located off Virginia Avenue near London Boulevard and High Street. The Portsmouth Police Department didn't say what time it happened.

Medics took the girl to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She wasn't identified because she is a minor.

This isn't the first time there has been gun violence in the same block. Two shootings happened in February and March on Virginia Avenue, each of them leaving one person hurt. In January 2022, a woman was killed at the same apartment complex.