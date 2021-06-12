Girl shot on Airline Blvd in Midtown area of Portsmouth

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they are investigating after a girl was shot Monday night.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a girl with minor injuries. She was treated on scene and then taken to the hospital.

Portsmouth police did not release the age of the victim, or any suspect information. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.