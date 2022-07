Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has a non-life-threatening injury.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead and another is injured after a Norfolk shooting Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Dept., the incident took place in the 8000 block of Glade Road just before 9:45 p.m.

