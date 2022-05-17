2 thieves broke into gaming machines with chainsaw, Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says

Investigators said in the early hours of May 16, two people went into a 7-Eleven in Gloucester Point and used a chainsaw to steal money from gaming machines.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is undertaking an unusual investigation.

A spokesperson said in the early hours of Monday morning, two people went into a 7-Eleven store in Gloucester Point and used a chainsaw to break into two gaming machines.

The store is in the 2100 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, across from Scoot's Barbecue.

A post on the GCSO Facebook Page alleges that the thieves "went immediately to the Queen of Virginia gaming machines" and cut them open. Investigators said they took cash from inside them, but it's not clear how much money was stolen.

The sheriff's office thinks the suspects left on a motorcycle going down Tidemill Road, towards Guinea Road. This would have been just before 4 a.m.

The spokesperson said that morning, one person was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and a chrome German-style helmet, and the other suspect was seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and a white classic-style helmet, with a bandana.

The post didn't give a physical description of either of the two suspects, apart from their clothing.

If you know anything that could help the sheriff's office, call them at 804-693-3890 or contact the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.