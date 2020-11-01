GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a possible phishing scam that uses the likeness of its sheriff.

In a Facebook post, officials said scammers use an email that invites a person to respond and claim a cash prize after a fee is paid.

The email appears to be authentic and uses a photo of Sheriff D.W. Warren.

The email also has "text-official language" from the offices “Mission Statement,” which is posted on their website.

"Should you receive an email of this nature, please trust that it is not a legitimate communication from Sheriff Warren or any of his agents," the post said.

"Neither Sheriff Warren, his staff or deputies, or any agency or institution associated with his office will ever communicate in this manner with the community requesting payments for prizes from our citizens."

Officials urge citizens not to communicate with the scammers and to report it to deputies immediately.

