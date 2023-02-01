Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting

Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man. The second victim was eventually released from the hospital.

The teen suspect remains at large, and is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office said it has obtained footage that shows several recording events from the night of the shooting on their phones. Investigators want the community's help to provide any additional video before or after the shooting.

"Parents of juveniles who attended the party the night of this incident should consider talking to their children and impressing upon them the importance of sharing this information, as it may help to shed additional light on the incident," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office continued by saying videos can be shared anonymously, for those reluctant to be identified as potential witnesses.