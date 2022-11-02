Gloucester woman pleads guilty to entering Capitol during January 6 riot

One of the photos Melody Steele-Smith posted on Facebook showed her inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, under the caption "Nancy's Office."

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester County woman who was seen inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot has pleaded guilty, court documents show.

Melody Steele-Smith pleaded guilty on November 1 to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

A criminal complaint from an FBI agent mentions that one of Steele-Smith's relatives tipped off law enforcement about her involvement in the Capitol breach.

Court documents say that person pointed authorities to Steele-Smith's Facebook page, where photos and selfies were posted of Steele-Smith inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Steele-Smith told prosecutors while inside the building that she was exposed to tear gas and was shot in the ankle by a rubber bullet fired by police.

"Nevertheless, Steele-Smith remained inside of the U.S. Capitol and continued to walk inside," court documents said.

A screenshot showed Steele-Smith commenting on a post on her Facebook page admitting that she was at the siege.

Court documents said she later deleted her social media posts related to her involvement at the Capitol on Jan. 6.