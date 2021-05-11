Suspect arrested after making threats to Gloucester High School

The suspect was not enrolled at the high school when the threat was made.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been taken into custody after he or she made threats to Gloucester High School.

Sheriff's deputies were alerted of the threat on Thursday, and upon further investigation discovered several social media posts threatening the school.

One of the posts depicted an armed juvenile in a ballistic vest, according to the sheriff's office.

After discovering the posts, uniformed patrol deputies responded to an address and took the child into custody.

While at the scene, deputies found two handguns that had been recently stolen.

Sheriff's office officials continued to look into the situation and discovered that two of the juvenile's family members had been assaulted during a separate incident.

The suspect was charged with felony threats of death or bodily injury in writing against Gloucester High School, felony larceny of firearms, and two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

The suspect, who was not enrolled in Gloucester High School at the time of the threat, was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Sheriff Darrell Warren, Jr. expressed his thanks to the students who were willing to come forward with information that allowed deputies to react quickly.

He also emphasized the importance of having school resource officers who students can trust and report issues to.