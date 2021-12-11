Teens arrested for making threats to Grafton High School in Yorktown

On Tuesday night, deputies got a report of text messages between three students at Grafton High about shooting, bombing and burning the school.

Three teenagers were arrested for making threats to Grafton High School in Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday night around 10 o'clock, deputies got a report of text messages between three students at Grafton High about shooting, bombing and burning the school on Wednesday. According to YPSO, a "very observant" parent made the report.

Deputies and investigators worked through the night to find the students. They were eventually arrested and charged with conspiracy, threats to bomb and burn, and threats of death on school property.

All three teens were taken to the Merrimac Detention Center where they are awaiting a detention hearing.