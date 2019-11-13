BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a man for murder after his grandmother was found dead in her home.

Police and firefighters responded to a death investigation call at a home on Kelso Lane around 2:30 p.m on Monday.

Inside, they found 71-year-old Cynthia Ziller dead. The initial investigation revealed she had been stabbed and her death was ruled a homicide.

Early Wednesday morning, police arrested 25-year-old Nathan Ziller of Graham.

Police say the suspect is the victim's grandson and is currently facing a 1st degree murder charge.

Ziller is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

