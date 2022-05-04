Teenager charged for shooting man in head inside Norfolk 7-Eleven

On April 5, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head at the 7-Eleven at 3800 Granby Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place last week at a Norfolk 7-Eleven.

The incident happened on April 5 at the 7-Eleven at 3800 Granby Street.

That's where officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police charged a 16-year-old in the shooting. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm.