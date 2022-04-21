'We're still sleeping in pain:' A month later, still no arrests in Downtown Norfolk shooting

Five people were shot outside of Chicho's Pizza a month ago. Sierra Jenkins, Devon Harris and Marquel Andrews all died from their injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s been over a month since Sierra Jenkins, Devon Harris and Marquel Andrews, along with two others, were shot outside of Chicho’s Pizza in Downtown Norfolk. Jenkins, Harris and Andrews all died from their injuries.

"All my family members across the board are still shaken up by this. This is not something that’s going to go away… never. We’re going to live with this for the rest of our lives. So, this is not easy," Matheau Hall, Jenkin's cousin, told said Thursday night.

Norfolk police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting, and they haven’t released any suspect information either.

13News Now reached out to the department Thursday afternoon about the case. Police said there are no updates.

Calvin Harris, Devon Harris’s brother, said that’s difficult to wrap his head around.

"I’m mindblown, for real. It is on Granby Street, so you’d think they have videotape," he said.

Police have said from the beginning, that none of the security cameras downtown captured what happened that night.

Hall said the most difficult thing is hearing the whispers of what might have happened with no definite answer.

"It is difficult, you know. This man is walking around breathing the same air that I’m breathing, and it’s been a month now. He’s comfortable. Wherever he is or whatever he's doing, he's sleeping fine," Hall said. "And we, myself and my family along with the other two families, we're still sleeping in pain. We're still mourning. And it's not going away."

Calvin Harris said his family hasn’t heard from police in weeks, and he’s hoping there is more going on behind the scenes.

"I hope it’s just a case of they don’t put too much information out and they actually know what they’re doing," he said.

The shooting not only devastated three families but left the downtown community shaken.

Preston Carraway, vice president of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League, said they’re eagerly awaiting answers as well.

"I think someone knows who the perpetrator was, and so we’ve got a murderer running around who’s killed three people in this incident, and I just would hope that someone in the public would help the police and steer them in the right direction," Carraway said.

He said seeing the increased patrols from Norfolk police has made the community feel safer, even as the shooter is still on the loose.

"I think that acts as a deterrent to individuals who might decide to make mischief down here," he said.

As the police department faces changing leadership after former Police Chief Larry Boone’s seemingly sudden retirement and an almost 230 officer shortage, these families are waiting for justice.