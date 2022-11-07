Grand jury indicts two brothers over Virginia Beach traffic shootout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand jury indicted two brothers accused of a traffic shootout earlier this year in Virginia Beach.
Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard. An innocent bystander was shot but is expected to be OK.
A grand jury met on Monday and indicted Quayshon on charges of unlawfully shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, unlawful wounding, and reckless handling of a firearm.
His brother Saiqhon was indicted for reckless handling of a firearm, unlawfully shooting at an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a public place.
Lawyers for both brothers previously said their clients acted in self-defense. The men said that while they were driving on Interstate 264 -- with Saiqhon's girlfriend and two young kids in the car -- someone in another car rolled down their window and had a gun.
The attorneys said the brothers pulled off on the Newtown Road exit and had to stop at a red light by Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. The brothers claim they saw the other vehicle coming toward them so they got out of their car and fired shots.
Investigators testified that another car did hop the median and flee the scene. Investigators said they recovered two guns at the scene, and found several shell casings but say one casing didn’t match the guns they had.