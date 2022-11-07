Grand jury indicts two brothers over Virginia Beach traffic shootout

Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard that left an innocent bystander hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand jury indicted two brothers accused of a traffic shootout earlier this year in Virginia Beach.

Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard. An innocent bystander was shot but is expected to be OK.

A grand jury met on Monday and indicted Quayshon on charges of unlawfully shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, unlawful wounding, and reckless handling of a firearm.

His brother Saiqhon was indicted for reckless handling of a firearm, unlawfully shooting at an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Lawyers for both brothers previously said their clients acted in self-defense. The men said that while they were driving on Interstate 264 -- with Saiqhon's girlfriend and two young kids in the car -- someone in another car rolled down their window and had a gun.

The attorneys said the brothers pulled off on the Newtown Road exit and had to stop at a red light by Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. The brothers claim they saw the other vehicle coming toward them so they got out of their car and fired shots.