SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are facing a slew of charges in connection with a shooting that left three people hurt in Suffolk earlier this year.

Investigators said on the night of April 27, officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle accident at Portsmouth Avenue and Suburban Drive, where they discovered that the driver had been shot. He also received injuries as a result of the crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After further investigation, police learned two other men went to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds that were sustained in the same area.

Three men were arrested in the days following the shooting, and now two of those suspects have been indicted by a grand jury.

20-year-old Diondre Ramon Baker and 26-year-old Dovonta Jamera Garvin were each arrested and charged with:

Attempted Capital Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder

Shoot or Throw Missiles at Occupied Vehicle (8 counts)

Reckless Handling of Firearm Causes Serious Injury

Shooting from Vehicle

Use or Display or Firearm in Commission of Felony (6 counts)

Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense (5 counts)

Participate in Crime for Gang that Includes Juv-School, Etc. (11 counts)

All charges are felonies.

