Grand jury indicts second man accused in Portsmouth quadruple homicide, source confirms

Raymond Gore was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated murder charges. The shooting happened on June 7, 2022, on Maple Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The second of the two men connected to a quadruple homicide in Portsmouth is facing charges again, a source confirmed to 13News Now.

Raymond Gore was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on aggravated murder charges. The shooting happened on June 7, 2022, on Maple Avenue.

READ MORE | Grand jury files new charges against man accused in Portsmouth quadruple homicide

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

66-year-old Samuel Jones

Gore was initially charged with aggravated murder, but the case was dropped in February.

His relative who was also arrested in connection to the shooting, Antwann Jacque Gore, also had his charges dropped in December.

Prosecutors later took the case to a grand jury, who charged him with four counts each of aggravated murder and gun charges in an indictment filed on Jan. 5.