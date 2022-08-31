Arrest made over charges stemming from events at Grassfield Elementary in Chesapeake

A person has been arrested on assault and battery charges stemming from events at Grassfield Elementary back in May.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a May 2022 report about alleged abuse at Grassfield Elementary.

Police say they've made an arrest at a Chesapeake elementary school following reports of abuse that happened earlier in the year.

Janice Maw was arrested at Grassfield Elementary School on Tuesday for two outstanding warrants for assault and battery, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Police said those warrants were in regard to events that happened in May.

13News Now reported about the alleged abuse of special education students at Grassfield Elementary back in May. The article detailed parents' accounts of physical and verbal abuse that was inflicted on their children. One of those children was wheelchair-bound and verbally mute.

Parent Elizabeth Leemon said that among other things, the teacher hit one child in the mouth and kept a spray bottle on hand to spray kids in the face when they got too excited.