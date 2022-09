Police said two men were taken to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are at the scene of a double shooting Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from the department, it happened in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive just before 7:15 p.m. That's in the Oakleaf Forest neighborhood of the city.

