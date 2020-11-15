Greensboro police investigating shooting that left NC A&T student killed

Police found Jalen Scott Dunston, 18, with a gunshot wound just after 12:20 am Sunday. Despite performing CPR, Dunston died at the scene.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have now opened a homicide investigation after finding Jalen Scott Dunston,18, with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

According to Todd Simmons, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations with North Carolina A&T, Dunston was an enrolled student at North Carolina A&T State University. Simmons said the incident took place in an off-campus residential area.

Police said they responded to reports of a gunshot near Omaha Street and Julian Street around 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived, Dunston was found with an apparent gunshot wound. First responders attempted CPR but Duston died from his injuries.

According to police, a second victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police say no suspect information is available and right now the case is classified as a homicide.

North Carolina A&T released the following statement:

"The North Carolina A&T State University community is mourning the death today of student Jalen Dunston, who died early Sunday morning, Nov. 15. He was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jalen’s death is under investigation by Greensboro Police Department. North Carolina A&T will provide no further comment so as not to interfere with that inquiry.

Jalen’s death is a great loss to the university community. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his parents, friends and family. At this time, a funeral or memorial service has not been scheduled."

The university also said that resources are available for students who may need grief support. Stating that students could visit the Counseling Services Center virtually.