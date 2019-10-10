GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Greensboro Police can confirm that Ahlora Shanti-Sample Lindiment has been safely located and has been reunited with her family. Police say they are still searching for the suspect. Police say a woman called the tip line saying they found a small child in front of a church at 719 Dillard Street. Police then responded and took the child, who turned out to be Ahlora, to the hospital. Police say Ahlora is doing well and didn't have any apparent injuries.

Erica Lindiment the mother of Ahlora, shared these pictures with WFMY News 2 of Ahlora in good spirits at the hospital after she was found.

PHOTOS | Abducted 3-Year-Old Found Safe, In Good Spirits At The Hospital Ahlora Lindiment Ahlora Lindiment

Previous: Police said they need help to identify the woman in the photos. Police said Ahlora was abducted Wednesday from the Phillips Avenue area.

Greensboro police release new amber alert suspect photos

WFMY News 2

ABDUCTED CHILD

The missing child, Ahlora Lindiment, is described as 2' tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans, and possibly white sandals.

Ahlora Lindiment

Greensboro PD

FBI INVOLVED IN SEARCH

The FBI says it's also now assisting in the search to find Ahlora and has released a flyer that's being handed out to businesses in the area.

AHLORA'S MOTHER SPEAKS

Ahlora's mother, Erica Lindiment said a video showed the abductor taking her child from the Claremont Courts Apartment Complex on Patio Place near Phillips Avenue. She said a woman was playing with several children at the apartment’s playground and walked off with her child.

"On everything, on God, like everything. I want my daughter back unharmed," said Erica Lindiment.

RELATED: 'I Want My Daughter Back Unharmed' | A Greensboro Mother Says She May Have Seen The Woman Who Kidnapped Her Daughter

SUSPECT IN ABDUCTION

Police said Lindiment was abducted by a black woman in her 20's who is about 5'6" tall weighing 135 pounds. She is believed to have her hair in a ponytail.

Greensboro Police want to question a woman captured in a surveillance photo who could have information about the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment.

Greensboro Police

The alleged abductor was last seen wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops, and a gold chain.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video from the area to gather more information. They're not releasing that at this time.

Police aren't releasing specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance, but her mother, Erica Lindiment, says her daughter was on the playground at Claremont Courts when she went missing around 4:30 p.m.

DOOR-TO-DOOR SEARCH

Greensboro Police are now going door-to-door and distributing "Missing Child" flyers in their attempt to find Ahlora. There are several officers in the Claremont Courts area.

PLEA TO BRING AHLORA HOME

On Thursday, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott made an emotional plea to the community for information to find her.

“We’ve got to work as a community to bring this child home,” said Chief Scott.

RELATED: ‘She Is Greensboro’s Little Girl,’ Police Chief Makes Plea To Bring 3-Year-old Ahlora Lindiment Home

REWARD MONEY

A $2,000 reward is also now being offered for any information that leads Ahlora back home or to those who ware responsible for her abduction.

SPECIAL TIP LINE

If you have any information call 911, or the tip line at 336-574-4035, or Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

RELATED: Explainer: How Do AMBER Alerts Work?

DOWNLOAD THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE

Ahlora Lindiment

Greensboro Police

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE